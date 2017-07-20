Few compromises at Brexit talks, minister says UK can survive without deal

Brussels/London: The European Union and Britain offered few compromises at their first full round of Brexit talks which ended on Thursday, and the pound fell on worries that British ministers were prepared to walk away without a divorce deal.

With Prime Minister Theresa May due to meet British business leaders, an industry group reported that most companies had yet to implement a Brexit contingency plan, complaining they still did not know what leaving the EU would entail.

Separately, academics warned of "widespread, damaging and pervasive" costs if Britain failed to reach at least a transitional trade deal with the EU before its scheduled departure from the bloc less than two years from now.

In Brussels, negotiators laid out their opening positions in four days of talks that confirmed some common ground.

But they also confirmed differences on how to protect the future of expatriate citizens, while uncertainty persisted over a financial settlement and the future of the intra-Irish border -- which will become an external frontier for the EU in 2019.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said there was "a fundamental divergence" on how to protect the rights of EU citizens living in Britain and of Britons in the remaining 27 EU countries after Brexit.

He said European courts should guarantee citizens` rights after Brexit.

"Any reference to European rights imply their oversight by the Court of Justice of the European Union," he told a joint news conference with British Brexit Secretary David Davis.

Britain, however, says people voted in last year`s Brexit referendum to end shared EU sovereignty, and its judges should therefore have jurisdiction.

Barnier also called for more clarity on the British position on the financial settlement. Brussels says London must pay a share of money the EU committed to spend when Britain was a member. The EU executive has floated a ballpark figure of around 60 billion euros ($70 billion).

Davis said the meetings in Brussels had provided "a lot to be positive about". But when asked whether Britain would accept the principle of a net payment from London to Brussels -- and not vice versa as some British ministers have suggested -- he gave no direct answer.

Barnier called on Britain to clarify at the next round of talks in August how it would maintain a common travel area with Ireland, which will remain in the EU.

Both sides have said they want to avoid reimposition of border controls between the Republic and British-ruled Northern Ireland. However, so far neither has proposed a solution to an issue that remains sensitive almost two decades after a peace deal ended years of violence in the province.

EASY DEAL

British international trade minister Liam Fox said a trade deal with the EU should be "one of the easiest in human history" to reach, although his country could manage without one if necessary.

Sterling fell on concern about Brexit talks ending without a deal, something many economists have warned could cripple business activity. Late on Thursday, it was down 1.4 percent on the day to an eight-month low of 89.765 pence per euro.

Fox, a eurosceptic who campaigned for Brexit last year, said a trade deal should be simple because the two sides already have similar regulatory rules and no tariffs.

"The only reason that we wouldn`t come to a free and open agreement is because politics gets in the way of economics," he told BBC radio in an interview.

But he added that Britain could survive without a deal, in comments that contrast to Finance Minister Philip Hammond, who has said that not reaching an agreement with the largest trading bloc in the world would be a "very, very bad outcome".

In Brussels, Davis played down talk of no agreement, saying that while Britain would never accept a "punishment deal", he saw no reason to think the EU would try to push such an outcome.

Divisions within May`s government, including over Brexit, have spilled into the open since her Conservative Party lost its majority in a parliamentary election last month.

May will chair a discussion on Brexit and the economy at the first meeting of a new business council on Thursday. She has stepped up efforts to engage with business leaders after some firms criticised her government for failing to address their worries over Brexit.

Before the meeting, the Institute of Directors business association reported that only 11 percent of its members had begun implementing Brexit contingency plans while 30 percent were considering their options but had yet to act.

IoD Director General Stephen Martin appealed to the government to ease the uncertainty.

"Some changes and costs are inevitable ... but the more information the government can provide on the process of Brexit, the more companies will be reassured they do not have to jump to relocate staff or operations," he said.

Major banks have started to move staff from London to the continent so they can keep selling financial services to EU clients. The policy chief of the city`s financial district has told Reuters that Britain must negotiate a staggered departure in the next few months or risk seeing thousands of finance jobs move abroad.

Anand Menon, a politics professor at King`s College London who directs a research group into Brexit, said a failure to reach a deal with the EU would be highly costly.

Nuclear plants might be unable to operate, airlines might be unable to fly and businesses would find it hard to enforce contracts, the UK in a Changing Europe said.

"Our findings show a chaotic Brexit would, at least in the short term, spawn a political mess, a legal morass and an economic disaster," Menon said.