Finns Party splits after leadership change and government crisis: MPs

Twenty of the party`s 37 MPs have broken away to form a more moderate faction called New Alternative. 

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 16:38

Southern Finland: The populist Finns Party split into two on Tuesday after a new leader convicted of hate speech was elected to head the party, prompting the prime minister to oust the Finns from the coalition government.

Twenty of the party`s 37 MPs have broken away to form a more moderate faction called New Alternative, which "is ready to discuss joining the government," Tiina Elovaara, the group`s deputy chairman, told reporters.

Finns Party, Finland, Hate speech, Prime Minister, New Alternative, Tiina Elovaara

