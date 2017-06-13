Finns Party splits after leadership change and government crisis: MPs
Twenty of the party`s 37 MPs have broken away to form a more moderate faction called New Alternative.
Southern Finland: The populist Finns Party split into two on Tuesday after a new leader convicted of hate speech was elected to head the party, prompting the prime minister to oust the Finns from the coalition government.
Twenty of the party`s 37 MPs have broken away to form a more moderate faction called New Alternative, which "is ready to discuss joining the government," Tiina Elovaara, the group`s deputy chairman, told reporters.