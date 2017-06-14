close
Fire engulfs 27-storey Grenfell Tower in London – Watch video

A huge fire broke out in a 27-floor block of flats in west London in the early hours of Wednesday.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 09:26
Fire engulfs 27-storey Grenfell Tower in London – Watch video

London: A huge fire broke out in a 27-floor block of flats in west London in the early hours of Wednesday.

40 fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the blaze in Grenfell Tower, which has 120 flats.

"It has burned through to its very core. It looks very bad, very very bad. I've never seen anything like this. It's just such a big fire. The whole building is just crumbling. It's just billowing black smoke," an eyewitness told the BBC.  

