Firing in France; area around the Louvre in Paris closed
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:06
Paris: The French soldiers on Friday shot down a knife attacker near the Louvre in Paris.
The area around the Louvre has been shut down.
The Interior Ministry has reported a "serious security event" underway in the Paris district.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 15:05
