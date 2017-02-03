close
Firing in France; area around the Louvre in Paris closed

By Zee Media Bureau
Paris: The French soldiers on Friday shot down a knife attacker near the Louvre in Paris.

The area around the Louvre has been shut down.

The Interior Ministry has reported a "serious security event" underway in the Paris district.

More details are awaited.

