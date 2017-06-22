close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Four detained in raids linked to Belgian rail station attack

Belgian authorities say police have detained four people in a series of raids in Brussels linked to the failed bombing at a rail station this week.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 17:07

Brussels: Belgian authorities say police have detained four people in a series of raids in Brussels linked to the failed bombing at a rail station this week.

The federal prosecutor's office said today that the four were picked up during searches in the Molenbeek neighborhood, where many extremists have lived or transited, as well as in Anderlecht and Koekelberg.

It didn't say whether anything had been seized in the raids, and declined to provide further details.

The raids come after a man blew up a device Tuesday at Brussels Central Station that failed to fully detonate. He was then fatally shot by soldiers. No one else was hurt.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and a subway station last year.

TAGS

Brusselsrail station bombingrail station attackBrussels Central StationSuicide bomb

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Farmers' bodies call for shutdown in 45,000...

NGT imposes ban on dumping of waste on Ravi flood plains in HP
Environment

NGT imposes ban on dumping of waste on Ravi flood plains in...

Iran sends 1,100 tonnes of food to Qatar daily
WorldAsia

Iran sends 1,100 tonnes of food to Qatar daily

BenQ&#039;s flagship photographer monitor now in India
Gadgets

BenQ's flagship photographer monitor now in India

Presidential election 2017: Quick facts about Meira Kumar
India

Presidential election 2017: Quick facts about Meira Kumar

Mosul minaret destruction `deepens wounds` of Iraqis: UNESCO
WorldAsia

Mosul minaret destruction `deepens wounds` of Iraqis: UNESC...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video