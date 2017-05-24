close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

France extends emergency powers after Manchester attack

Emergency powers introduced in 2015 to counter the threat of terrorist attacks will be extended until Nov.1. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 14:46

Paris: Emergency powers introduced in 2015 to counter the threat of terrorist attacks will be extended until Nov.1, President Emmanuel Macron said after a security meeting on Wednesday.

The decision to extend them, announced in a statement from Macron`s office, follows the attack at a music venue in Manchester, northern England, on Monday night in which 22 people were killed.

Emergency rules giving French police wider search and arrest powers were introduced after Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in and around Paris in November 2015 and had been due to expire in mid-July this year.

TAGS

Emmanuel MacronTerrorist attackManchester attackManchester Arenasuicide bombers

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

How 54 Muslim nations insulted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in front of world - WATCH
World

How 54 Muslim nations insulted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in...

Jewish hardliners ejected from Jerusalem mosque compound
Asia

Jewish hardliners ejected from Jerusalem mosque compound

Seven killed in jeep-truck collision in Ahmednagar
Maharashtra

Seven killed in jeep-truck collision in Ahmednagar

Manchester bomber may not have acted alone: UK minister
EuropeWorld

Manchester bomber may not have acted alone: UK minister

Asus Zenfone Live with real-time enhancements features launched in India at Rs 9,999
Mobiles

Asus Zenfone Live with real-time enhancements features laun...

SP worker thrashed by cops inside police station in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Badaun – Video goes viral
Uttar Pradesh

SP worker thrashed by cops inside police station in Uttar P...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video