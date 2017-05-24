France extends emergency powers after Manchester attack

Paris: Emergency powers introduced in 2015 to counter the threat of terrorist attacks will be extended until Nov.1, President Emmanuel Macron said after a security meeting on Wednesday.

The decision to extend them, announced in a statement from Macron`s office, follows the attack at a music venue in Manchester, northern England, on Monday night in which 22 people were killed.

Emergency rules giving French police wider search and arrest powers were introduced after Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in and around Paris in November 2015 and had been due to expire in mid-July this year.