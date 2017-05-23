close
France to step up security at sporting, cultural events -Gerard Collomb

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has given instructions on security measures after the Manchester attack.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 16:04

Paris: The French government has given instructions to organisers of sporting and cultural events in the country on security measures after the Manchester attack, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

"We have given a certain number of instructions to the organisers of sporting and cultural events to make sure our citizens are best protected everywhere," Collomb said in a televised statement.

He added that a government note would be circulated to police chiefs on this measure.

President Emmanuel Macron will speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday, a source in the president`s office said.

French government, Manchester attack, Gerard Collomb, Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May

