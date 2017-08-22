close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

France was unaware of existence of Barcelona attack cell: Interior minister Gerard Collomb

French authorities were unaware of the existence of the cell which carried out last week`s attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, said interior minister Gerard Collomb.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 20:02
France was unaware of existence of Barcelona attack cell: Interior minister Gerard Collomb
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Paris: French authorities were unaware of the existence of the cell which carried out last week`s attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, said interior minister Gerard Collomb.

"We did not know them, they were exclusively Spanish," Collomb told BFM TV on Tuesday, adding that he would meet his Spanish counterpart on Wednesday.

Collomb confirmed earlier media reports that the car involved in the attack in Cambrils had been caught on camera speeding in the Paris region, but said authorities did not know at this stage why the car was there.

TAGS

FranceBarcelonaatackunaware

From Zee News

K Palaniswamy thanks PM Narendra Modi for extending support to AIADMK govt
Tamil NaduIndia

K Palaniswamy thanks PM Narendra Modi for extending support...

No decision yet on size of US troop increase in Afghanistan: Defense Secretary James Mattis
World

No decision yet on size of US troop increase in Afghanistan...

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with three Pak addresses
India

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with...

Jammu and Kashmir

Bus overturns in J&K's Kupwara, 18 injured

West Bengal

ICSE in West Bengal to sensitise children on online gaming,...

Maharashtra

Triple Talaaq verdict evokes mixed reaction in Maharashtra

Kerala

Kerala: Demonetised currencies with face value of Rs 1 cr s...

Vodafone offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day at Rs 344 – Read details
Internet & Social Media

Vodafone offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day at...

Granted bail by Supreme Court, special NIA court issues release order for Colonel Purohit
Maharashtra

Granted bail by Supreme Court, special NIA court issues rel...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video