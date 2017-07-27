close
France's President Emmanuel Macron eyes special centres in Libya to handle asylum requests

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 17:36
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he was hoping to set up so-called "hot spots" to handle asylum requests in Libya, which has seen thousands flee fighting in the country.

Earlier this week, Macron chaired talks between Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and the divided country`s eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

At those talks, the two Libyans committed to a conditional ceasefire and to work towards holding elections next spring.

Macron wants France to play a bigger role in coaxing Libya`s factions to end the turmoil that has allowed Islamist militants to gain a foothold and migrant smugglers to flourish in the absence of a strong central government.

