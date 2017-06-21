French Justice Minister Bayrou leaving government: Media

Paris: French Justice Minister Francois Bayrou is leaving the government and will not be part of the next government after a reshuffle expected later on Wednesday, French media said, quoting local news agency AFP.

Bayrou is the head of the Modem centre-right party, an ally of President Emmanuel Macron`s Republic On the Move party in the recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Modem party is also the target of an investigation into alleged fake jobs opened by prosecutors earlier this month.