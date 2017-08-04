close
French President Emmanuel Macron pushes for mediation role in Venezuela

While some are calling for sanctions, France is hoping for a negotiated solution to the political crisis around Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro leadership.  

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 16:38
French President Emmanuel Macron pushes for mediation role in Venezuela
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for mediation efforts in Venezuela and condemning violence amid the President's efforts to consolidate power through a new assembly.

In a statement Friday Macron decried the arrest of two top opposition members and said France will "support any mediation that would allow the resumption of credible, sincere and serious dialogue ... And to end the spiral of violence."

Macron recently sent a letter to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro proposing mediation, and French Ambassador Romain Nadal has been meeting with Venezuelan government and opposition members.

While some are calling for sanctions, France is hoping for a negotiated solution to the political crisis around Maduro's leadership.

Macron arranged peace talks last week between Libya's rival leaders and has sought to raise France's diplomatic profile since his election in May.

