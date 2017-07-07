Fresh clashes in G20 summit city Hamburg, police cars torched
Hamburg: Protesters clashed with police and torched patrol cars in the German city of Hamburg on Friday in fresh violence ahead of the G20 summit, police said.
"An operation is under way against violent individuals" who threw petrol bombs and set fire to patrol cars near a police station in the city's Altona district, federal police said on Twitter.