close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

German man swims to reach work rather than drive

Benjamin David packs his laptop, suit and shoes into a waterproof bag, straps it to his back and swims.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 14:08

Munich: A German man fed up with the stress of commuting on busy city roads now swims two km to work along the Isar river in Munich, Germany, the media reported.

Benjamin David packs his laptop, suit and shoes into a waterproof bag, straps it to his back and swims, reports the BBC.

Depending on the season, he wears swimming trunks or a long wetsuit as well as rubber sandals to protect his feet from glass or the occasional bicycle laying in the river.

His commute sometimes invites laughs from bystanders on the bridges above, but he says it is faster and more relaxing than sitting in traffic.

TAGS

GermanyIsar riverMunichBenjamin David

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Pakistani political parties get foreign funds: PTI

Punjab

Pathankot attack: NIA to produce arms seized before court

WorldAsia

Air strikes, shelling strain Moscow-backed Damascus truce

From Pranab Mukherjee to Ram Nath Kovind - Here&#039;s how digital transition of Indian President&#039;s official account is done
India

From Pranab Mukherjee to Ram Nath Kovind - Here's how...

India

381 babus, including 24 IAS, punished: Personnel Ministry t...

This &#039;smart sticker&#039; detects, prevents sexual assault in real time
Science

This 'smart sticker' detects, prevents sexual ass...

Kolkata: Building collapses in Bowbazar, many feared trapped
West Bengal

Kolkata: Building collapses in Bowbazar, many feared trappe...

Sri Lanka&#039;s Cabinet &quot;clears port deal&quot; with China firm after security concerns addressed
WorldAsia

Sri Lanka's Cabinet "clears port deal" with...

India&#039;s 50-year dry spell reversed with strengthening monsoons over past 15 years: Study
Environment

India's 50-year dry spell reversed with strengthening...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video