close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

German police recover stolen artworks worth 2.5 million euros

Prosecutors have retrieved 15 of a total 19 paintings and drawings stolen between June 2015 and March 2016 by a gang whose 39-year-old ringleader was a courier specialising in transporting art, the police said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 17:22
German police recover stolen artworks worth 2.5 million euros
Representational image

Berlin: German authorities have recovered a cache of stolen artworks by neo-expressionist painter Georg Baselitz worth 2.5 million euros ($2.97 million) after the thieves tried to sell some of them, police said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have retrieved 15 of a total 19 paintings and drawings stolen between June 2015 and March 2016 by a gang whose 39-year-old ringleader was a courier specialising in transporting art, the police said.

The two other suspects, a 51-year-old truck driver and his 26-year-old son, have been charged as accomplices.

Police declined to give any details about the works in the haul, Germany`s largest in years, at the owner`s request. They also gave no information about the owner or about how the art came to be stolen over a period of time.

Anne Leiding, spokeswoman for Munich prosecutors who carried out the recovery operation, said the recovered artworks were being kept in a safe place but declined to say where.

The theft only came to light when the father and son attempted to offer some of the works for sale for less than their market value. An insurer got wind of one of these attempts and informed police, leading to the 51-year-old suspect being located in Spain.

The three suspects have yet to make a statement to police.

The four pictures still missing are estimated to be worth around 130,000 euros.

Born in 1938 and still active, Baselitz, a painter and sculptor, trained first in the state-backed socialist realism of Communist East Germany before discovering abstract art in West Berlin.

Baselitz then gained international fame by spearheading a revival of neo-expressionist art, which had been rejected by Adolf Hitler`s Nazi dictatorship.

TAGS

GermanyArtworkPaintingsGeorg Baselitzstolen

From Zee News

No one can separate me from Ganga, says sulking Uma Bharti
India

No one can separate me from Ganga, says sulking Uma Bharti

Rohingyas to be deported,don&#039;t preach India on refugees: Kiren Rijiju
India

Rohingyas to be deported,don't preach India on refugee...

Odisha

Odisha: Railway Claims Tribunal benches to settle claims of...

Punjab and Haryana High Court direct police to file FIR against Radhe Maa
HaryanaPunjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court direct police to file FIR aga...

World

China blocking rights activists, harassing experts at UN: H...

Android One returns as Google partners Xiaomi for Mi A1
Technology

Android One returns as Google partners Xiaomi for Mi A1

EuropeWorld

UK police arrest four, including soldiers, over suspected f...

India hands over patrol vessel &#039;Varuna&#039; to Sri Lanka
WorldAsia

India hands over patrol vessel 'Varuna' to Sri La...

WorldAsia

Hanergy tycoon gets 8-year ban in Hong Kong

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video