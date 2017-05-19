close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier says EU needs Poland to help solve crisis

Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday he thinks Poland will need to play a role if the European Union is to emerge united from its current crisis.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 21:22

Warsaw: Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday he thinks Poland will need to play a role if the European Union is to emerge united from its current crisis.

Steinmeier spoke during his first visit as president to Poland, which will become the EU's fifth largest member by population following Britain's departure from the bloc.

Steinmeier had visited his nation's eastern neighbor several times in his earlier position of foreign minister.

The one-day visit comes as Poland's ties have cooled with Germany, as well with the rest of the EU, under a nationalist Polish government that has at times has taken Euroskeptic positions.

"For me it's clear that Poland belongs to the core of Europe and Poland will be needed if we are to overcome this crisis that we are no doubt in," Steinmeier said at a news conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"The crisis did not start with Brexit but without a doubt it has gotten deeper with Brexit and that makes it even more important that the 27 of us stick together and we need Poland for that."

He said he also hoped that Poland could reach an understanding with the European Commission, which is concerned over rule of law in the country due to the government's erosion of independence of the Constitutional Tribunal.

Newly elected German leaders usually make Poland one of their first foreign visits.

TAGS

GermanyPolandFrank-Walter SteinmeierEuropean UnionAndrzej DudaBrexit

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Arun Jaitley gives stern warning to Pakistan on ceasefire violation, says India will give adequate response
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Arun Jaitley gives stern warning to Pakistan on ceasefire v...

Yogi Adityanath to showcase Narendra Modi govt achievements in Bihar
BiharUttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath to showcase Narendra Modi govt achievements...

Chinese developers should avoid rush to invest in India, cautions media report
India

Chinese developers should avoid rush to invest in India, ca...

Yogi Adityanath attacks Oppn for ruckus in UP Assembly, assures strict action against criminals
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath attacks Oppn for ruckus in UP Assembly, ass...

EVMs used by Election Commission are tamper-proof, poll panel tells parliamentary committee
India

EVMs used by Election Commission are tamper-proof, poll pan...

Greater Noida: Married woman commits suicide by setting her...
Delhi & NCRUttar Pradesh

Greater Noida: Married woman commits suicide by setting her...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video