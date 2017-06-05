close
Germany, Turkey to discuss impasse over visiting troops

Sigmar Gabriel is meeting with Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Monday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 12:50

Ankara: Germany's foreign minister is meeting with his Turkish counterpart in an attempt to overcome an impasse over Turkey's refusal to allow German lawmakers visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base.

Turkey blocked the visit to Incirlik Air Base, angered by German authorities' decision to grant asylum to soldiers Turkey accuses of participating in last year's failed coup.

Germany is considering relocating to Jordan some 270 troops stationed at Incirlik with Tornado reconnaissance jets and a refueling plane, part of the international coalition against the Islamic State group.

Sigmar Gabriel is meeting with Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Monday.

Ties have also been soured by the jailing in Turkey of two German journalists and by German authorities banning planned campaign rallies by Turkish ministers earlier this year.

GermanyTurkeyTurkish air baseIncirlik air basetornadoAnkara

