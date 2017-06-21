close
Germany: Youths target Thailand king with toy guns, no one hurt

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has long spent much of his time residing in Germany. 

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 13:53

Berlin: Prosecutors say two youths shot at the king of Thailand with toy guns in a German town, but the monarch wasn't hurt.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has long spent much of his time residing in Germany. Thomas Rauscher, a spokesman for prosecutors in Landshut, said today the incident happened as the king was riding a bicycle in Erding, near Munich, on the evening of June 10.

The youths shot at him from a garden, and later shot at his car as he drove past. It wasn't clear whether the king himself was hit, but no one was hurt.

Rauscher said prosecutors are investigating the elder boy, age 14, on suspicion of attempted bodily harm. The other is 13 and too young to face prosecution. The king didn't file a complaint. 

GermanyThailandThailand kingMaha Vajiralongkorn BodindradebayavarangkunThomas Rauscher

