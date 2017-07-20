close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Germany's Angela Merkel backs Foreign Minister's measures against Turkey

Earlier, Gabriel cast doubt on Turkey's aspirations to join the EU.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 18:21
Germany&#039;s Angela Merkel backs Foreign Minister&#039;s measures against Turkey

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel views a series of measures targeting Turkey that were announced by Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Thursday as necessary and unavoidable, her spokesman said in a tweet.

"Merkel: The measures announced by the Foreign Minister against Turkey are necessary and unavoidable," government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted.

Earlier, Gabriel cast doubt on Turkey's aspirations to join the EU. He also said Berlin could no longer guarantee German corporate investment in Turkey and issued new travel advice warning of risks to German citizens there.

TAGS

GermanyAngela MerkelSigmar GabrielTurkeyBerlinEuropean Union

From Zee News

LinkedIn unveils &#039;Made-in-India&#039; Lite app
Technology

LinkedIn unveils 'Made-in-India' Lite app

Lynching debate: Issue should not be given political colour, violence can never be partisan, says Arun Jaitley
India

Lynching debate: Issue should not be given political colour...

Vijay, the Delhi zoo white tiger, who mauled a man to death in 2014, turns 10
Environment

Vijay, the Delhi zoo white tiger, who mauled a man to death...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Man rapes stepdaughter, attacks wife

WorldAsia

Saudi Arabia's King orders arrest of prince for video...

Delhi

Government punishes 133 'non-performing' babus

Delhi

Sikh militants who hijacked plane to Lahore in 1981 granted...

Presidential Election 2017 Results: The states where Meira Kumar got more votes than Ram Nath Kovind
India

Presidential Election 2017 Results: The states where Meira...

No touching: Canadian Governor-General breaks protocol with hand on Queen Elizabeth
EuropeWorld

No touching: Canadian Governor-General breaks protocol with...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video