Hostage situation underway at UK job centre

A hostage situation is underway as a man armed with a knife is believed to be holding several members of staff hostage at a job centre in Newcastle, England, on Friday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 15:39

London: A hostage situation is underway as a man armed with a knife is believed to be holding several members of staff hostage at a job centre in Newcastle, England, on Friday, police said.

The police was called to Clifford Street in Byker at around 8 a.m., following reports of a disturbance at the centre, reports the Independent.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Officers have attended and found a man armed with a knife had entered premises and it is believed that several members of staff are being held there. Several other staff members have left."

Specialist negotiators are currently at the scene, and the roads around the premises have been closed until further notice.

It is believed that the suspect is known to the centre`s staff, and the incident is being treated as an isolated one.

