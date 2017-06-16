close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Islamist militants rapidly increasing in Sweden: Security Chief

The biggest concentrations of militants are in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo and Orebro, according to Sapo.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 17:25
Islamist militants rapidly increasing in Sweden: Security Chief
Representational image

Stockholm: The number of Islamist militants in Sweden has soared to thousands in recent years but only a few pose a security threat to society, the head of the country`s security services said on Friday.

Sweden is still in shock after five people were killed and 15 injured when a hijacked truck ploughed into a crowd on a busy shopping street and crashed into a Stockholm department store on April 7.

Police are holding an Uzbek man who has admitted to driving the vehicle.

Anders Thornberg, the head of the Swedish Security Service (Sapo), said only a handful of militants had the desire and capacity to carry out attacks. He blamed propaganda by Islamic State for the problem.

"We have never seen anything like this before," Thornberg told national news agency TT.

He said the numbers included those who merely sympathise with violent militants to those who spread the message, recruit and collect funds.

"The growth in extremism is a challenge of historical proportions," he said.

The biggest concentrations of militants are in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo and Orebro, according to Sapo.

The government has tightened laws and promised more funding for police and security services. It is planning further measures, including increased CCTV surveillance.

But Thornberg said the security services faced a new environment where attacks no longer needed months of planning and preparation.

"Today, if you decide to act, you maybe buy two knives or hire a truck and drive into a crowd," he said.

TAGS

StockholmIslamist militantsSwedenAnders ThornbergSwedish Security Service (Sapo)

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

EuropeWorld

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video