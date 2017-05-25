close
Jakarta bombings linked to IS: Police

Suicide bombings near a bus stop in Jakarta that killed two bombers and three policemen were linked to IS.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 15:24
Jakarta: Indonesian police on Thursday said the Islamic State militant group is linked to the suicide bombings near a bus stop in Jakarta that killed two bombers and three policemen.

The pressure cooker explosions on Wednesday also injured 10 others, including civilians and five policemen, Xinhua news agency quoted police spokesman Awi Setiyono as saying.

The spokesman said the bombings were parts of a global terrorist movement, which is strongly linked with the IS.

Security was beefed up in Indonesia and authorities were monitoring the movement of dozens of citizens back home after joining the IS in Syria.

