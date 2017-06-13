close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kremlin says Russia will not heed US calls to free protesters

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian authorities would not pay attention to US calls to release anti-government demonstrators who were detained on Monday during protests organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 18:07

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian authorities would not pay attention to US calls to release anti-government demonstrators who were detained on Monday during protests organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"We disagree when the question is put this way. This is not the sort of calls we should be listening to," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

The United States condemned Russia`s crackdown on anti-corruption protesters on Monday, calling on Moscow to release "peaceful" demonstrators detained by the police. 

Peskov said the authorities had not acted against protesters who had agreed their actions in advance.

"As for those who indulged in provocative actions, breaking the law, in this case the authorities took action against them in full compliance with our legislation," said Peskov.

He also said that Russia took a negative view of a US Senate deal on wider sanctions against Russia.

US senators reached an agreement on Monday on legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia, including a provision that would prevent the White House from easing, suspending or ending sanctions without congressional approval.

TAGS

MoscowKremlinRussian authoritiesanti-government demonstratorsAlexei NavalnyKremlin spokesman Dmitry PeskovThe United StatesRussiaWhite House

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Love or insanity! Bihar man, bitten off by snake, bites wife so that she dies with him
Bihar

Love or insanity! Bihar man, bitten off by snake, bites wif...

When arrested by anti-corruption branch for taking bribe, t...
Uttar Pradesh

When arrested by anti-corruption branch for taking bribe, t...

Centre rushes 600 paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling; see...
West Bengal

Centre rushes 600 paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling; see...

&#039;Smoke from wildfires may be worse for climate than thought&#039;
Environment

'Smoke from wildfires may be worse for climate than th...

Hundreds sick, two dead in food poisoning at Mosul displace...
WorldAsia

Hundreds sick, two dead in food poisoning at Mosul displace...

Maharashtra shocker! Teenager forced to eat buffalo dung to...
Maharashtra

Maharashtra shocker! Teenager forced to eat buffalo dung to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video