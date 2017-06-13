close
Kremlin slams Moscow protest as `dangerous` for public

"Their actions were dangerous for the public and police take adequate measures against such individuals," Dmitry Peskoy told journalists

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 18:22

Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday slammed the actions of demonstrators at an unauthorised anti-corruption protest in central Moscow as dangerous and defended police action against them.

"Their actions were dangerous for the public and police take adequate measures against such individuals," he told journalists, adding that other protests that had been sanctioned had been "organised and peaceful."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskovanti corruption protestMoscow

