Leaked information `undermines` Manchester attack probe: Police

 Leaks from the investigation into the Manchester terror attack are undermining the investigation.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 12:26

London: Leaks from the investigation into the Manchester terror attack are undermining the investigation, British police said on Thursday after details of the probe were revealed in France and the US.

A spokesman for anti-terror Police said investigators relied on trust with security partners around the world, adding: "When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships and undermines our investigations".

Manchester terror attackManchester city attackanti-terror policeBritish police

