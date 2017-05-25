Leaked information `undermines` Manchester attack probe: Police
Leaks from the investigation into the Manchester terror attack are undermining the investigation.
London: Leaks from the investigation into the Manchester terror attack are undermining the investigation, British police said on Thursday after details of the probe were revealed in France and the US.
A spokesman for anti-terror Police said investigators relied on trust with security partners around the world, adding: "When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships and undermines our investigations".