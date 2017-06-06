London attack: 130 Imams, Muslim religious leaders in Britain refuse to perform funeral prayers for terrorists

London: Around 130 Imams and Muslim religious leaders in Britain have refused to offer Islamic burials to the three assailants of Saturday’s attack in London.

While describing their actions as "unprecedented, the group said released a statement saying, “Consequently, and in light of other such ethical principles which are quintessential to Islam, we will not perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer over the perpetrators and we also urge fellow imams and religious authorities to withdraw such a privilege. This is because such indefensible actions are completely at odds with the lofty teachings of Islam.”

“We, as Muslim Imams and religious leaders, condemn the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London in the strongest terms possible. Coming from a range of backgrounds, and from across the UK; feeling the pain the rest of the nation feels, we have come together to express our shock and utter disgust at these cold-blooded murders,” the statement read.

“We are deeply hurt that a spate of terror attacks have been committed in our country once more by murderers who seek to gain religious legitimacy for their actions. We seek to clarify that their reprehensible actions have neither legitimacy nor our sympathy.”

Seven people were killed and over 40 injured in a terror attack at two central London landmarks in which police shot dead three suspects.

Police identified two of the London attackers on Monday after Britain`s third terror assault in less than three months, as Prime Minister Theresa May came under mounting pressure over security just days ahead of elections.

National counter-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley named two of the three slain assailants as Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane, revealing that Butt had been known to security services.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.