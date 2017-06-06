close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

London attack: Pakistan-origin man among three attackers

British police and security services had previously investigated one of the Islamist militants who carried out Saturday's attack in London, but with resources scarce, he was not deemed enough of a threat to warrant close monitoring, police said on Monday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 09:33
London attack: Pakistan-origin man among three attackers

London: British police and security services had previously investigated one of the Islamist militants who carried out Saturday's attack in London, but with resources scarce, he was not deemed enough of a threat to warrant close monitoring, police said on Monday.

The news raise questions both about the police's judgement, and increases pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, who three days before a national election is facing criticism for overseeing cuts to police during her years as interior minister.

In Britain's third Islamist attack in as many months, three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before running into the Borough Market nightlife area, where they slit throats and stabbed people indiscriminately. Seven people were killed and dozens wounded.

All three attackers were shot dead by police, who made at least a dozen arrests in east London on Sunday and carried out further raids on Monday morning.

Police named two of the three attackers on Monday and said they were trying to identify the third.

One, 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt, was a British citizen born in Pakistan who had already been investigated by police and Britain's domestic spy agency MI5.

"However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned, and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly," police said.

Another attacker, 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, went by the alias Rachid Elkhdar and claimed to be Moroccan or Libyan, police said. He and Butt lived in the same area of east London.

One of Butt's neighbours, Ikenna Chigbo, told Reuters he had chatted with Butt - known locally as "Abz" - just hours before the attack on Saturday and said he appeared "almost euphoric".

"He was very sociable, seemed like an ordinary family man. He would always bring his kid out into the lobby."

Another neighbour, Michael Mimbo, told Reuters that Butt supported the north London football team Arsenal. One of the dead attackers has been pictured wearing an Arsenal shirt.

Mimbo said Butt had grown a longer beard and worn traditional Islamic dress more often over the two years he had known him, but showed no sign of radicalisation.

Police said they had arrested 12 people in the area, seven women and five men, and released two after inquiries.

TAGS

London attackLondon Bridge AttackPakistanScotland YardUK PM Theresa MayUnited Kingdom

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Xiaomi Redmi 4 flash sale today: Here&#039;s all you need to know
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4 flash sale today: Here's all you need t...

US call centre scam: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani plead guilty
AmericasWorld

US call centre scam: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani plead guilty

`Pakistan still a sanctuary for Taliban, should face US sanctions if it continues to do so`
WorldAsia

`Pakistan still a sanctuary for Taliban, should face US san...

Tripura Board TBSE Madhyamik Results 2017: tripuraresults.nic.in TBSE 10th Result 2017 declared; check tbse.in, tsu.trp.nic.in/tripuraresults
North EastEducation

Tripura Board TBSE Madhyamik Results 2017: tripuraresults.n...

Qatar says Kuwait trying to mediate, solve diplomatic rift
WorldAsia

Qatar says Kuwait trying to mediate, solve diplomatic rift

ISIS using minors as human shields in Mosul: UNICEF
WorldAsia

ISIS using minors as human shields in Mosul: UNICEF

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video