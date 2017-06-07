London Bridge attacker visited Pakistan four years ago

Jhelum: Khurram Shehzad Butt, one of the three London attackers involved in Saturday's attack in the London Bridge area, had travelled to Pakistan four years ago to visit his relatives.

The Express Tribune has reported that Butt had stayed at the residence of his uncle Shahid Rasul Dar.

The 27-year-old British citizen, who was born in Pakistan, was shot dead by police following the terrorist attack in the London Bridge and Borough Market areas on Saturday.

Butt's family hails from Punjab's Jhelum district and his maternal uncle, Shahid Rasul Dar, is the ruling PML-N president for the district.

Dar is also head of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan, the city's traders association.

Butt's family residence is also located in Mohalla Chodhrian of Jhelum's Mujahidabad area.

His father, Saif Butt, had migrated to United Kingdom along with his family in 1998.

"My family and I have no relations with Khurram Shahzad. He was a British national but he is presented as a Pakistani to defame Pakistan and my family," The Express Tribune quoted another uncle Nasir Dar, as saying.

He added that Butt was himself responsible if he was involved in any terrorist incident. My family and I should not be linked with the attack, said Nasir Dar.

Butt travelled to Pakistan twice in his life years, Nasir Dar told Geo News on Tuesday.

He further told Geo News that his nephew had become religious after marrying the sister of his friend, who was religious and “had a beard”.

Butt held a MBA degree in business management. He married out of his own will in 2013, his uncle said, adding that he also attended his wedding.

At the time of his elimination within eight minutes of launching his attack, Butt was pictured wearing an Arsenal strip.

The attacker was known to his friends as "Abz" and was "friendly and "polite".

Meanwhile, Frontpage Mag has quoted Butt's neighbour, Erica Gasparri, an Italian mother of three, as saying: “He was trying to radicalise the children, he would go down to the park and talk to them about Islam. He also came to the houses and gave the kids money and sweets during Ramadan.”

"He told me he would do whatever is required in the name of Allah... I would be prepared to kill my mother."

In the van and knife attack carried out by Butt and two of his accomplices on June 03, at least seven people were killed and 48 sustained injuries.

(With Agency inputs)