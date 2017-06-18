London fire: 58 missing people from Grenfell Tower presumed dead, police say toll likely to rise

London: The Police has announced that the fifty-eight people who are still missing after the Grenfell Tower fire, are being presumed dead.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the figure included the previous death toll of 30, reports the Independent.

"The current number of fatalities is at least 30. The figure of 58 are those that are missing and I have to assume are dead. It might be that some of those are safe and well, but for whatever reason have not wished to let us know. The figure of 30 which I gave yesterday is the number that I know, sadly, have at least died. That 58 would include that 30," he told reporters here.

"The figure of 58 is based on what we have been told as to who was in there on the night. The bodies of 16 people have been recovered from the building and taken to a mortuary," he added, while the figure of 58 may rise.

Meanwhile, police and firefighters have now reached the top of the tower in their search.

Commander Cundy further informed that the police investigation into the fire "will take weeks, it may take longer than that".

He said police will release images and video from inside the tower tomorrow, pending the approval of Grenfell families.

Prime Minister Theresa May has admitted that the support for families in the immediate aftermath of the fire "was not good enough".

The Prime Minister also said there had been "huge frustrations" on the ground as people struggled to find information.

"The response of the emergency services, NHS and the community has been heroic. But, frankly, the support on the ground for families who needed help or basic information in the initial hours after this appalling disaster was not good enough," she said.