London mosque driver charged with `terrorism-related murder`

One man died in the incident early Monday near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, and another 11 people were injured.   

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 17:18

London: The British van driver who mowed down Muslim worshippers near a London mosque this week was charged Friday with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder, officials said.

Darren Osborne, 47, will appear before magistrates in central London later Friday in relation to the charges, police and prosecutors said.

One man died in the incident early Monday near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, and another 11 people were injured. 

Makram Ali, 51, died from multiple injuries following Monday`s attack.

He had collapsed with a leg problem and was being attended to by fellow worshippers leaving late-night Ramadan prayers at the mosque when the hired van careered into them.

Ali came to Britain from Bangladesh when he was 10. He was married with four daughters and two sons, and had two grandchildren. 

His family has said they were "devastated" by his death. "Our father was a quiet, gentle man," they said in a statement.

The attack was the fourth in Britain in three months, killing a total of 36 people and injuring around 200.

The three previous attacks were all Islamist-linked.

BritainLondonRamadanMuslimDarren OsborneFinsbury Park mosqueBangladesh

