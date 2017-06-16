close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

London: Police launch criminal probe into Grenfell Tower fire

The Police have launched a criminal inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire incident that has killed 17 people so far and injured 30 others, 15 of whom are critical.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 09:38

London: The Police have launched a criminal inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire incident that has killed 17 people so far and injured 30 others, 15 of whom are critical.

The criminal probe was launched after it emerged that cladding, used on Grenfell Tower is banned in the US, and that it would have cost just 5,000 pounds extra for the contractors to apply a fire-resistant version of panelling to the building, according to a report by the Independent.

The panels, believed to have been fitted to the outside of Grenfell Tower, are produced by US company Reynobond, which makes three types of panel: one with a flammable plastic core and two with fire-resistant cores.

It is thought that contractors chose the cheaper, more combustible version for Grenfell, which has a polyethylene core and is known as PE.

Meanwhile, the police have said that some of the dead, from the devastating blaze may never be identified, as officers warned that the painful process of retrieving the victims could take months.

Among those still missing are entire families, a six-month-old baby, a young Italian couple, and a five-year-old boy, reports the Guardian.

TAGS

Policecriminal probeGrenfell Tower firecriminal inquiryfire-resistant cores

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

EuropeWorld

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video