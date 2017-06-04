close
London terror attacks: 9 killed including 3 attackers

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley has confirmed that six people have been killed in the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 09:32
London terror attacks: 9 killed including 3 attackers

London: Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley has confirmed that six people have been killed in the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.

The police have shot dead the three male suspects behind the stabbings.

Rowley said that police got reports that a vehicle struck people on London Bridge at 10:08 p.m. local time.

The vehicle continued to drive towards Borough Market where three assailants got out and attempted to stab members of the public, including a police officer, reports the CNN.

The attack lasted for eight minutes till the police arrived at the scene and the three assailants were shot dead.

Rowley said the assailants were wearing fake explosive vests.

According to some unconfirmed reports, ISIS has taken responsibility for the attack.

Also, at least 20 others have been injured in the attack which comes less than two weeks after 22 people were killed and scores were injured by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will convene an emergency security Cabinet meet known as Cabinet Office Briefing Room (Cobra) following the terror attacks took place at the London Bridge and the Borough Market, where several people were injured.

The top-level security briefing involves a discussion across departments which is designed to respond to national emergencies. 

