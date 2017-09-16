close
London Tube bombing: 18-year-old man arrested by Kent Police in Dover

An 18-year-old man has been arrested by Kent Police in Dover in connection with London Tube bombing.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 15:42
London Tube bombing: 18-year-old man arrested by Kent Police in Dover

London: An 18-year-old man has been arrested by Kent Police in Dover in connection with London Tube bombing.

"We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning," Neil Basu, Senior National Co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a statement.

Britain deployed hundreds of soldiers at strategic sites on Saturday to free up police to hunt those behind a bomb which injured 29 people on a packed commuter train in London and triggered the country`s highest security level.

Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the explosion on a packed London Underground train which was about to depart Parsons Green underground station at 8.20 am (0720 GMT) on Friday.

"The bombing on a metro in London was carried out by a detachment of the Islamic State" group, it said in a statement published by its Amaq propaganda agency.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the national threat level would be raised to "critical", meaning another attack may be imminent.

The explosion -- Britain`s fifth terror attack in six months -- sparked a "wall of fire" that left passengers with burns and caused a stampede of panicking people in which some were trampled.

Nobody suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, the fifth terrorist attack Britain has suffered in less than six months. They are being treated in hospitals mainly for burn injuries.

TAGS

London TubeLondon UndergroundIslamic stateBritainKent PoliceDoverTheresa May

