London Underground train blast: Islamic State claims responsibility; UK terror threat level raised to critical

London: Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the explosion on a packed London Underground train which was about to depart Parsons Green underground station at 8.20 am (0720 GMT) on Friday.

"The bombing on a metro in London was carried out by a detachment of the Islamic State" group, it said in a statement published by its Amaq propaganda agency.

A home-made bomb on the packed commuter train engulfed a carriage in flames and injured at least 29 people.

The UK's terror threat level was on raised to critical, which means an attack is imminent.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the national threat level would be raised to "critical", meaning another attack may be imminent.

The explosion -- Britain`s fifth terror attack in six months -- sparked a "wall of fire" that left passengers with burns and caused a stampede of panicking people in which some were trampled.

Nobody suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, the fifth terrorist attack Britain has suffered in less than six months. They are being treated in hospitals mainly for burn injuries.

A massive hunt for the perpetrator is under way, and London police called upon people to provide information that would help identify and arrest the man who placed the explosive device on the train.

Assistant Chief Constable Alun Thomas, head of Specialist Operations at BTP, said: “Now that the threat level has increased, we will be deploying a number of additional officers throughout the national rail network. Our officers have been given specialist training in counter-terrorism policing – including behavioural awareness skills. This means that their day-to-day policing role is keenly focussed on keeping passengers and staff as safe as possible.”

Police have issued some guidelines and helpline numbers for the Londoners.

If you see or hear anything that could be a threat of any kind you can:

- Call the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321

- A textphone service is available if you have speech or hearing difficulties 0800 032 4539 (text messages from mobiles not accepted)

or to get in touch with British Transport Police direct

- Call us on 0800 40 50 40

- Text us on 61016

- In case of an emergency, always ring 999