London van incident is 'potential terrorist attack': PM Theresa May

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May said an incident in which one person was killed and eight others were injured after a van rammed into a crowd of worshippers near a north London mosque was being treated "as a potential terrorist attack".

"I will chair an emergency meeting later this morning. All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene," she said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Muslim Council of Britain a white man deliberately ploughed a van into worshippers near a north London mosque.

"It appears that a white man in a van intentionally ploughed into a group of worshippers who were already tending to someone who had been taken ill," the Muslim Council said in a statement.

A 48-year-old man was arrested following the collision just after midnight near Finsbury Park Mosque in Seven Sisters Road, reported the BBC.

Finsbury Park is a diverse London suburb situated a few kilometres north of the city centre.

It is home to a wide variety of nationalities and is the centre of London's Algerian population.