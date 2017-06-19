close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

London van incident is 'potential terrorist attack': PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May said an incident in which one person was killed and eight others were injured after a van rammed into a crowd of worshippers near a north London mosque was being treated "as a potential terrorist attack".

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 10:35
London van incident is &#039;potential terrorist attack&#039;: PM Theresa May

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May said an incident in which one person was killed and eight others were injured after a van rammed into a crowd of worshippers near a north London mosque was being treated "as a potential terrorist attack".

"I will chair an emergency meeting later this morning. All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene," she said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Muslim Council of Britain a white man deliberately ploughed a van into worshippers near a north London mosque.

"It appears that a white man in a van intentionally ploughed into a group of worshippers who were already tending to someone who had been taken ill," the Muslim Council said in a statement.

A 48-year-old man was arrested following the collision just after midnight near Finsbury Park Mosque in Seven Sisters Road, reported the BBC.

Finsbury Park is a diverse London suburb situated a few kilometres north of the city centre.

It is home to a wide variety of nationalities and is the centre of London's Algerian population.

TAGS

LondonTheresa MayFinsbury Park mosqueBritainUnited KingdomMuslim Council of Britain

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Uttar Pradesh

Two held with 35 kg beef in a UP village

World

Australia announces online visitor visa facility for Indian...

26/11 attacks mastermind Abdul Rehman Makki urges Pakstani media to foster unrest in Kashmir
India

26/11 attacks mastermind Abdul Rehman Makki urges Pakstani...

World

Record 65.6 million people displaced worldwide: UN

Darjeeling incident-free; security forces remain on high alert
West Bengal

Darjeeling incident-free; security forces remain on high al...

Bizarre marine creature resembling a male reproductive organ creates waves on social media! - PIC INSIDE
EnvironmentDiscoveries

Bizarre marine creature resembling a male reproductive orga...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video