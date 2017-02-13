close
Love chocolates! Now, you can actually wear them – WATCH this unusual fashion show in Belgium

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 12:36
Love chocolates! Now, you can actually wear them – WATCH this unusual fashion show in Belgium
Pic/Video courtesy: YouTube@Reuters

Brussels: Who in this world does not crave for chocolates! But did you ever thought you can actually wear outfits made up of chocolates?

Belgium, which is world famous for its chocolates, recently held an unusual fashion shows where models took to the catwalk wearing unusual, chocolate-inspired dresses.

Featuring sweeping floor gowns to short eye-catching dresses, models were dressed up in chocolate outfits during the Salon du Chocolat - a chocolate fair in the Belgian capital. 

WATCH the amazing fashion show here.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 11:58

