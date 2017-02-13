Love chocolates! Now, you can actually wear them – WATCH this unusual fashion show in Belgium
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 12:36
Pic/Video courtesy: YouTube@Reuters
Brussels: Who in this world does not crave for chocolates! But did you ever thought you can actually wear outfits made up of chocolates?
Belgium, which is world famous for its chocolates, recently held an unusual fashion shows where models took to the catwalk wearing unusual, chocolate-inspired dresses.
Featuring sweeping floor gowns to short eye-catching dresses, models were dressed up in chocolate outfits during the Salon du Chocolat - a chocolate fair in the Belgian capital.
WATCH the amazing fashion show here.
First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 11:58
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- People waive BJP flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show - Watch Video