Macron vows 'essential cooperation' with Germany after Merkel win

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 06:28
Macron vows &#039;essential cooperation&#039; with Germany after Merkel win

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her election win, promising that the two key European partners would keep up their "essential cooperation".

"I called Angela Merkel to congratulate her. We will continue our essential cooperation with determination for Europe and for our countries," Macron said on Twitter.

Merkel won her fourth term in office on Sunday, scoring around 33 percent of the vote with her Christian Union bloc, short of an outright majority.

