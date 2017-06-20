close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Man arrested near UK Parliament charged with possessing offensive weapon

A man arrested outside the British Parliament in central London has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an officer, police said on Tuesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 15:04

London: A man arrested outside the British Parliament in central London has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an officer, police said on Tuesday.

Eniola Mustafa Aminu, 27, was detained last Friday by officers who used a Taser stun gun near one of the gates to Parliament where a militant killed a policeman less than three months ago.

Unlike the previous attack, Aminu`s case is not considered a terrorist incident, authorities have said.

Aminu appeared at Westminster Magistrates` Court on Monday and was remanded to appear at the same court again on Tuesday following a mental health assessment.

British police are on high alert after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four, and then stabbed a policeman to death in the grounds of parliament in March.

That attack was followed by a suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester which killed 22, a deadly attack on London Bridge this month, while on Monday a van was driven into Muslim worshippers leaving prayers in north London.

TAGS

United KingdomLondonBritish ParliamentTaser stun gunEniola Mustafa Aminu

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

15 arrested in MP for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after India&#039;s Champions Trophy loss, charged with sedition
Madhya Pradesh

15 arrested in MP for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after I...

EuropeWorld

Russia to appeal against European court ruling on '...

Uttar Pradesh

22 held by police in Lucknow ahead of PM Narendra Modi...

Uttar Pradesh

VHP begins stockpiling stones for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Delhi

International Yoga Day: Entry, exit at Rajiv Chowk metro st...

Bengaluru cop stops President&#039;s convoy to make way for ambulance, wins applause
KarnatakaBengaluru

Bengaluru cop stops President's convoy to make way for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video