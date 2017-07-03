Man charged for threatening to kill French President Emmanuel Macron: Legal Source

Paris: A 23-year-old man who threatened to kill French President Emmanuel Macron during the July 14 Bastille Day parade has been charged and taken into custody, a judicial source said on Monday.

The unemployed man said in a chatroom linked to a video game that he wanted to buy a machine gun to kill Macron, the RMC radio station reported, adding that he had previously been convicted for condoning terrorism and was thought to be a far-right nationalist.