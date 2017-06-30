Man tries to drive into crowd at Paris mosque, held
A man was arrested on Friday after attempting to drive his car into a crowd in front of the Creteil mosque in Paris, said a statement from the police.
"The suspect was driving a 4x4 vehicle and reportedly repeatedly struck the blocks and gates protecting the mosque," Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.