Man tries to drive into crowd at Paris mosque, held

 A man was arrested on Friday after attempting to drive his car into a crowd in front of the Creteil mosque in Paris, said a statement from the police.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 08:19

Paris: A man was arrested on Friday after attempting to drive his car into a crowd in front of the Creteil mosque in Paris, said a statement from the police.

"The suspect was driving a 4x4 vehicle and reportedly repeatedly struck the blocks and gates protecting the mosque," Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

Paris France Creteil mosque

