LIVE: Islamic State supporters celebrate Manchester attack online; parents hunt for missing children

Manchester: An explosion took place at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday, killing at least 19 people and leaving over 50 injured.

Two US officials said a suicide bomber was suspected.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack. If confirmed, it would be the deadliest militant assault on Britain since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London`s transport system in July 2005.

Here are the LIVE updates:

- The blast occurred on the anniversary of the murder of soldier Lee Rigby, who was hacked to death on a London street on May 22, 2013. Rigby`s gruesome murder gained international notoriety when Michael Adebolajo was filmed by passers-by standing in the street with blood-soaked hands trying to justify the attack.

- Theresa May`s ruling Conservative Party, which has a big lead in opinion polls, is preparing to suspend June 08 election campaigning due to the blast.

- Parents hunted for missing children after the blast. Many turned to social media to seek loved ones.

- Gurudwaras in Manchester are offering shelter to those affected and stranded by deadly blast.

- Islamic State supporters celebrated on social media on Tuesday after the blast in the north of England. However, the militant Islamist group has not formally claimed responsibility. Twitter accounts affiliated to Islamic State have used hashtags referring to the blast to post celebratory messages, with some users encouraging similar attacks elsewhere.

- US pop star Ariana Grande late Monday said she felt at a loss for words after a suspected terror attack at her concert in the British city of Manchester. "Broken," she wrote in her first reaction on Twitter. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don`t have words," she wrote.

- The US Department of Homeland Security said it was closely monitoring the situation in Manchester, England. The department said in a statement it had "no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving music venues in the United States." "However, the public may experience increased security in and around public places and events as officials take additional precautions," the statement said.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the blast in Manchester in the UK. "Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," he tweeted.

- Notably, Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe" meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

- Two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said that initial signs pointed to a suicide bomber as being responsible for the blast.

- There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

- Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May, in a statement, said: "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack...All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

- A spokesman for Ariana Grande, 23, said the singer was "okay".

- A video posted on Twitter showed fans, many of them young, screaming and running from the venue. Dozens of parents frantically searched for their children, posting photos and pleading for information on social media.

- Police responded to reports of an explosion shortly after 10:35 pm (2135 GMT) at the arena, which has a capacity for 21,000 people, and where the US singer had been performing to an audience that included many children.