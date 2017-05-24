close
Manchester attack ignites security concerns in France

France remains in a state of emergency and on high alert over possible terrorist attacks due to its military intervention in Syria, Iraq and the Sahel region.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 08:33

Paris: Security woes resurfaced again in France in the wake of Manchester attack which forced French government to muscle security to thwart any potential terrorist attack.

Hours after the attack killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester city, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb on Tuesday met heads of the country`s intelligence services to review the security situation at home, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The attack in Manchester shows that the threat is high in all the countries of our continent," Collomb said, adding "But we will never give in to terrorism. Everything is done to protect the French."

The minister said that instructions were given to the organisers of sporting and cultural events to strengthen security "so that the protection of our citizens is ensured everywhere".

Earlier on Tuesday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe called for increased vigilance after "the most cowardly terrorism has again struck, as in Paris more than a year ago".

France remains in a state of emergency and on high alert over possible terrorist attacks due to its military intervention in Syria, Iraq and the Sahel region.

Several attacks have occurred in the country in recent years. The bloodiest attack on Bastille Day last year in Nice where a man drove his truck into a crowd killed 86 people.

On Monday night, an Islamic State claimed attack at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester Arena killed at least 22 people and injured another 59.

