Manchester attacker aimed to cause `maximum carnage`: Theresa May
London: The man behind the attack outside a pop concert in Manchester aimed to cause "maximum carnage" by detonating his bomb outside one of the exits, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
May said the attacker had shown "cold calculation" by targeting children, adding that police believe they know his identity but are not disclosing it for the moment as the investigation continues.