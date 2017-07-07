close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Manchester bomber didn't act alone;more arrests likely: UK cops

More than 250 people were hurt with injuries ranging from paralysis and loss of limbs to internal and facial injuries in the blast.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 19:28

London: The Libyan-origin suicide bomber, who carried out the terror attack in Manchester city killing 22 people, did not act alone, police said, indicating that more arrests are likely.

The Greater Manchester police said that their investigation into the terror attack carried out by Salman Abedi, 22, at the end of a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande in May, is likely to lead to further arrests.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, head of counterterrorism in north-west England, said that Abedi had carried the explosive device through the streets of Manchester for "several hours" before blowing up at his intended target.

"We are still working to understand the manner by which he became radicalised," Jackson told reporters at Greater Manchester Police headquarters this week.
Abedi's family is from Libya but fled during the dictatorship of Muammar Gaddafi.

Abedi travelled to Libya numerous times and police are investigating how he learnt to make a bomb.

Detectives are working with Libyan authorities to question Abedi's brother, 20-year-old Hashem, who is being held in Tripoli. He was arrested along with their father Ramadan.

"Salman Abedi travelled to Libya a number of times in his life. What we are looking at is the number of ways he learned the skills to build the device," Jackson said.
Officers are still searching for a blue suitcase in a landfill site, which has been described as a "key line in the inquiry".

The police investigation into the attack is expected to continue for "many, many months to come" as police have 16,000 hours of CCTV footage and 755 statements to analyse.

More than 250 people were hurt with injuries ranging from paralysis and loss of limbs to internal and facial injuries in the blast.

The bomb had a "devastating" impact and gouged out a section of the concrete floor of Manchester Arena in the heart of the city.

Greater Manchester Police also disclosed more emotional details of the aftermath of the attack on May 22, describing how forensics officers had used roses and nameplates to pinpoint where the bodies of families' loved ones fell in a dignified way. 

TAGS

UKLondonManchester bombingManchester CityTerror attackEnglandSalman Abedi

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Delhi SHOCKER! Jilted lover stabs aspiring air-hostess 7 times over one-sided love, bystanders look on
Delhi

Delhi SHOCKER! Jilted lover stabs aspiring air-hostess seve...

After CBI books Lalu Yadav of corruption, BJP asks JD(U) to snap ties with RJD
Bihar

After CBI books Lalu Yadav of corruption, BJP asks JD(U) to...

Maharashtra

Two minor siblings drown as water pipeline bursts in Mumbai

Delhi

Delhi: Fire breaks out in 4-storey building, four charred t...

Uttar Pradesh

Ganga ghats in Kanpur to have bio-toilets soon

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Hundreds of fish found dead in Ganga

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video