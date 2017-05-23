Manchester residents offer rooms to people stranded by blast

London: In a heart-warming gesture, Manchester residents opened up their homes and offered help to concert-goers affected by the horrific terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

They used the hashtag #RoomForManchester to offer help to distraught people after their night of music ended in tragedy with a suicide bomber blowing himself up at the arena, killing at least 22 people and injuring 59 others.

With many concert-goers struggling to get home, #RoomForManchester started trending on Twitter with many volunteering their homes to stay in, BBC reported.

Many of those caught up in the chaos were young fans of US singer Ariana Grande, who had performed at the venue.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena, and the train station near the arena, Victoria Station, was evacuated and all trains cancelled.

There were reports that a hotel near Manchester Arena had taken in over 50 children who were unaccompanied at the gig.

Actor Eamon John Gannon was among those offering help.

"I'm 10 mins away from the arena and if anyone needs food drinks or charge your phone or a sofa or anything get in touch #roomformanchester," he tweeted.

And lots of more Manchester residents also offered their spare rooms and sofas to sleep on.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was among those praising the efforts of the volunteers, tweeting that their efforts demonstrated "the true spirit of our city in the face of such devastating tragedy".

Local pubs and a snooker hall were also reported to be been taking people in.

Taxi drivers were also seen offering people free taxi rides, and people were already arranging to give blood at donor banks to help those injured.

Local councillor Bev Craig tweeted, "Mancunians opening their homes to those stranded, and businesses offering free rides. This is the Manchester I love."

People were also using the hashtag #MissinginManchester to search for people who have not been in contact since the blast.

Greater Manchester Police said: "An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area."