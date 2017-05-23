close
Manchester terror attack: This is how Sikhs rush to the crime scene and helped the blast victims

Apart from taxi drivers offering free rides, several hotels and venues in the city centre were also reported to be offering space for those stranded in the city centre.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 20:56
Manchester terror attack: This is how Sikhs rush to the crime scene and helped the blast victims
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Manchester: In the wake of terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester arena, several Sikh temples opened their doors to victims of the deadly bombing. 

At least four nearby Gurdwaras stayed open through out the night and offered food and shelter to those affected by the deadly terrorist bombing.

Harjinder Kukreja from the Sikh community tweeted, ''Sikh Temples in Manchester offering food and accommodation. They are open for ALL people''.

According to another report, one Sikh cab driver offered his cab services for free to everybody at the scene.

Apart from taxi drivers offering free rides, several hotels and venues in the city centre were also reported to be offering space for those stranded in the city centre.

At least 22 people, including several children were killed and 59 others were injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up as thousands of fans were exiting US star Ariana Grande's pop concert in Manchester.

Terror group Islamic State has reportedly claimed the responsibility behind the deadly attack.

