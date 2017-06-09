close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mayor of Brussels steps down over extra salary row

The mayor of Brussels has resigned following revelations he drew a salary from a non-profit organisation for the homeless.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 09:43

Bruxelles: The mayor of Brussels has resigned following revelations he drew a salary from a non-profit organisation for the homeless, his cabinet said. 

Socialist Yvan Mayeur, who has served as mayor of the Belgian capital since 2013, was paid 18,900 euros last year for his role on the board of Samusocial, which provides emergency care for the homeless, public broadcaster RTBF said.

Almost all of the organisation`s budget comes from public funds but its legal status bars elected officials from overseeing its management. 

Mayeur gathered fellow Socialists on Thursday night to announce he was stepping down, a member of his cabinet told AFP without providing further details.

Negotiations will continue into the night to decide his successor, local media reported.

Mayeur had seemed defiant in the face of criticism in an interview published by Belgian daily Le Soir earlier Thursday.

"I work for society, I am not in charity but in the professional sphere. Does that deserve some recompense I think it does," he said.

"After tax I took 700 euros a month (from Samusocial). There was and remains a justification for that when you look at all that was accomplished," he added.

The row began after an opposition politician revealed that Samusocial was paying its managers more than 60,000 euros a year.

TAGS

BrusselsYvan Mayeurextra salary rowBruxelles

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4, up for pre-order; now no more waiting for flash sales
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4, up for pre-order; n...

Darjeeling on the boil: Gorkhas oppose Mamata Banerjee&#039;s move to make Bengali mandatory in schools, call 12-hour shutdown today; Army called in
West Bengal

Darjeeling on the boil: Gorkhas oppose Mamata Banerjee...

Madhya Pradesh farmers&#039; agitation: Curfew to be relaxed in Mandsaur from 10 am to 6 pm as situation improves
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh farmers' agitation: Curfew to be relaxe...

Restrictions in Kashmir Valley to halt separatist protests
Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions in Kashmir Valley to halt separatist protests

Britain's Theresa May on course to lose majority in Br...
EuropeWorld

Britain's Theresa May on course to lose majority in Br...

What happens with Brexit if there&#039;s no clear winner of UK election?
EuropeWorld

What happens with Brexit if there's no clear winner of...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video