close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Melania Trump tried to end 'overtime' meeting between Trump-Putin

Tillerson explained that President Trump and Russian leader Putin had such fine chemistry that they didn't want to stop talking even after their scheduled time over.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 09:16
Melania Trump tried to end &#039;overtime&#039; meeting between Trump-Putin

Hamburg: US First lady Melania Trump on Friday was sent in to end the meeting between her husband President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin after it ran overtime, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Tillerson explained that President Trump and Russian leader Putin had such fine chemistry that they didn't want to stop talking even after their scheduled time over.

"It didn't work," Tillerson told reporters. The meeting between duo went on for another an hour after that, and lasted more than two hours in full, reports NBC.

Yesterday, Melania Trump was stuck inside a hotel the entire day in Hamburg on Friday due to anti-G-20 protests.

Melania Trump and other spouses of world leaders were to attend a series of events in the northern German city, which had to be severely curtailed because of the demonstrations.

"The Hamburg Police could not give us clearance to leave (the residence)," Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

"First lady Melania Trump is unable to participate in events with G20 spouses due to protests," her spokesperson said.

Earlier, huge sit-in demonstrations were held by protestors as G-20 summit kicked off in the city.

The protestors blocked a road in Hamburg on Friday morning. The police tried to disperse the protestors peacefully, but then deployed water cannons to clear the road.

45 people have been detained and 159 police officers wounded in clashes, according to the police, as cited by the German media.

The Berlin and Baden-Württemberg police units were deployed in addition to the 20,000 or so already providing security during the G20 summit, Russia Today reported.

TAGS

Melenia TrumpDonald TrumpVladimir PutinTrump-PutinG20 summitanti G-20 protestsUnited States of AmericaRussiaRex TillersonGermanyHamburgBerlin

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

No incident occurred involving CM Devendra Fadnavis’s helicopter: CMO
India

No incident occurred involving CM Devendra Fadnavis’s helic...

WorldAsia

Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter

Kannauj perfumers develop &#039;stink bomb&#039; to tackle stone-pelters in Kashmir
Uttar Pradesh

Kannauj perfumers develop 'stink bomb' to tackle...

ED raids Misa Bharti&#039;s residence in Delhi&#039;s Sainik farms
BiharIndia

ED raids Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi's Saini...

NASA&#039;s Hubble spots a challenging cosmic target – the &#039;Hidden Galaxy&#039;! (See pic)
Space

NASA's Hubble spots a challenging cosmic target – the...

After Modi-Xi meet, Chinese media says ‘former British colony India’ should pull back its &#039;trespassing troops&#039; from Dokalam
India

After Modi-Xi meet, Chinese media says ‘former British colo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video