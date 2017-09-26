close
Mobile phone explodes on London Underground, sparks panic

A blast has been reported on the London Underground. The blast took place at the Tower Hill station, British media have reported.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 17:50
Mobile phone explodes on London Underground, sparks panic

London: An explosion on the London Underground sparked panic in parts of Central London. The explosion was reported at the Tower Hill station and led to commuters fleeing the scene, reported British media. However, officials say the fire was ‘nothing serious’.

The explosion, which seems to have been small, sparked a fire. However, it was enough to spark a panic reaction, considering the famed transportation system had only witnessed a terror attack just 11 days ago.

British Transport Police the London Fire Brigade have said the explosion was caused by a mobile phone charger that blew up after overheating.

The station had been cleared of commuters soon after the explosion as reported, the officials said. There appear to have been no persons injured in the incident.

London Underground, Explosion, Britain, United Kingdom, London Tube

