NATO will join anti-IS coalition at Donald Trump summit: Stoltenberg
NATO will join at a summit Thursday with President Donald Trump the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State jihadis, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
Brussels: NATO will join at a summit Thursday with President Donald Trump the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State jihadis, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
"This will send a strong political message of NATO`s commitment to the fight against terrorism," Stoltenberg said.