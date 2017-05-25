close
NATO will join anti-IS coalition at Donald Trump summit: Stoltenberg

NATO will join at a summit Thursday with President Donald Trump the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State jihadis, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 13:28

Brussels: NATO will join at a summit Thursday with President Donald Trump the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State jihadis, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

"This will send a strong political message of NATO`s commitment to the fight against terrorism," Stoltenberg said.

