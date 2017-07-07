close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nearly two-thirds of UN states agree treaty to ban nuclear weapons

Pyongyang`s latest missile tests and claims that its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) can carry a nuclear warhead have alarmed the United States and other countries.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 23:46
Nearly two-thirds of UN states agree treaty to ban nuclear weapons

United Nations: Nearly two-thirds of United Nations states agreed on Friday to a treaty to ban nuclear weapons after months of talks, which were boycotted by the United States, Britain, France and others who instead pledged commitment to a decades-old Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons will enter into force 90 days after 50 countries have ratified it. It was adopted with 122 votes in favor, one against and one abstention. 

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft and French Ambassador Francois Delattre said in a joint statement that their countries do "not intend to sign, ratify or ever become party" to the treaty. 

"Therefore, there will be no change in the legal obligations on our countries with respect to nuclear weapons," they said. 

"A purported ban on nuclear weapons that does not address the security concerns that continue to make nuclear deterrence necessary cannot result in the elimination of a single nuclear weapon and will not enhance any country`s security, nor international peace and security," they said, citing North Korea. 

Pyongyang`s latest missile tests and claims that its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) can carry a nuclear warhead have alarmed the United States and other countries.

At the start of the talks in March, Haley said dozens of countries were skipping the negotiations because they were committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which entered into force in 1970 and is aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology.

The U.N. General Assembly resolution adopted a resolution in December, 113 in favor to 35 against, with 13 abstentions, to "negotiate a legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading towards their total elimination" and encouraged all member states to participate.

TAGS

United NationsBritainFranceNon Proliferation TreatyNikki HaleyMatthew RycroftICBMNorth Korea

From Zee News

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Half of Assam affected by flood, toll mounts to 22
AssamNorth East

Half of Assam affected by flood, toll mounts to 22

Man forced to play gong around 13 villages as wife didn&#039;t cast vote in Sarpanch&#039;s favour; 52 people booked
Odisha

Man forced to play gong around 13 villages as wife didn...

Karnataka: RSS activist Sharath Madiwala, stabbed in Bantwal, succumbs to injuries; district on high alert
Karnataka

Karnataka: RSS activist Sharath Madiwala, stabbed in Bantwa...

G20 nations pledge to destroy terrorist &#039;safe havens&#039;, seek curbs on radicalisation via internet, social media
IndiaWorld

G20 nations pledge to destroy terrorist 'safe havens...

West Bengal: Locals set 11 sand-loaded trucks in Gurguripal on fire after biker&#039;s death
West Bengal

West Bengal: Locals set 11 sand-loaded trucks in Gurguripal...

Beijing cautions US after two if its bombers fly over disputed South China Sea
World

Beijing cautions US after two if its bombers fly over dispu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video